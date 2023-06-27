Triston Casas -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on June 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .217.

Casas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (27.9%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he had two or more.

In 26 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .216 AVG .218 .352 OBP .306 .353 SLG .437 9 XBH 12 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 31/22 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings