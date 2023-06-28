The Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox will send Braxton Garrett and Kaleb Ort, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 83 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 273 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Boston has scored 395 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.300 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Ort will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago White Sox while allowing one hit.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Chris Bassitt 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Jon Gray

