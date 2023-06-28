On Wednesday, June 28 at 7:10 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (46-34) visit the Boston Red Sox (40-40) at Fenway Park. Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Marlins, while Kaleb Ort will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs Ort - BOS (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 23, or 67.6%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 15 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.