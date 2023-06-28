Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Marlins on June 28, 2023
Luis Arraez and Alex Verdugo are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 88 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .307/.379/.477 so far this season.
- Verdugo will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with seven doubles, two triples, four walks and eight RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has collected 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.356/.450 on the year.
- Turner has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garrett Stats
- Braxton Garrett (3-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|2
|1
|13
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 5
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|5.1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 113 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .399/.450/.495 slash line on the year.
- Arraez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .524 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .250/.346/.525 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
