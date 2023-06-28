Rob Refsnyder -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .257 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

In 20 of 44 games this season (45.5%) Refsnyder has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.9%).

In 13 games this year (29.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .309 AVG .204 .424 OBP .368 .400 SLG .296 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 10 RBI 11 13/8 K/BB 15/12 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings