Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .275 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his 77 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven in a run in 28 games this season (36.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.302
|AVG
|.241
|.358
|OBP
|.344
|.475
|SLG
|.406
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|16
|25/12
|K/BB
|27/19
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Luzardo (6-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2).
