Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Jesus Luzardo, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023

6:10 PM ET

Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 84 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 274 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 397.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (5-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Bello will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Jon Gray 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Nathan Eovaldi

