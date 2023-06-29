Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (47-34) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (40-41) at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-115). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (5-4, 3.27 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 24 out of the 35 games, or 68.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 24-11 (68.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Marlins went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won 17 of 40 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Justin Turner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

