Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Rob Refsnyder (.320 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .265.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 21 of 45 games this season (46.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Refsnyder has had an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.6%).
- He has scored in 13 of 45 games (28.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.322
|AVG
|.204
|.429
|OBP
|.368
|.407
|SLG
|.296
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
