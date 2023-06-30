Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on June 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Bo Bichette, Alex Verdugo and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Friday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 89 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .302/.373/.468 slash line so far this season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 74 hits with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI.
- He's slashed .246/.315/.492 on the season.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (8-5) for his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- In 16 starts, Berrios has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 28th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|8
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 19
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 8
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of James Paxton's player props with BetMGM.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 109 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 14 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .316/.344/.501 slash line so far this year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .281/.352/.458 on the season.
- Guerrero takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.