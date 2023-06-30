The Toronto Blue Jays (45-37) and Boston Red Sox (40-42) clash on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (8-5) for the Blue Jays and James Paxton (3-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-5, 3.60 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.19 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 34-year-old has put together a 3.19 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.

Paxton has recorded four quality starts this season.

Paxton will look to pick up his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Berrios (8-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Berrios has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 28th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

José Berríos vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 397 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 724 hits, eighth in baseball, with 84 home runs (21st in the league).

The Red Sox have gone 11-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

