On Saturday, Adam Duvall (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is hitting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Duvall has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
.308 AVG .220
.368 OBP .333
.558 SLG .537
8 XBH 7
2 HR 3
10 RBI 8
13/4 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
