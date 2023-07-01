On Saturday, Adam Duvall (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

In 60.0% of his 25 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Duvall has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .308 AVG .220 .368 OBP .333 .558 SLG .537 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 10 RBI 8 13/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings