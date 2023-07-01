Al Horford of the Boston Celtics is +25000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Horford.

Al Horford Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Al Horford 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Points 7.7 176 Rebounds 7.1 164 Assists 2.8 65 Steals 0.4 10 Blocks 1.0 22 FG% 47.2% 67-for-142 3P% 36.4% 32-for-88

Al Horford's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM

3:30 PM TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

