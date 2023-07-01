Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 55 of 74 games this season (74.3%), including 28 multi-hit games (37.8%).
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Verdugo has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 55.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.346
|AVG
|.248
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.562
|SLG
|.350
|25
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|14
|23/16
|K/BB
|21/13
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Blue Jays surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).
