At +15000, Bailey Zappe is a long shot to take home the 2023 MVP award, as his odds are 31st-best in the NFL.

Bailey Zappe 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Bailey Zappe Insights

Last year Zappe put up 781 yards (195.3 per game), to go along with a 70.7% completion percentage (65-for-92), five TDs and three INTs.

The Patriots threw the ball on 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. Their offense was 17th in the NFL in points scored.

From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 20th in the NFL with 208 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.5).

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

