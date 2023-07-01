The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Baylon Spector and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Baylon Spector Injury Status

Spector is currently not on the injury report.

Baylon Spector 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Baylon Spector 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

