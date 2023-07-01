As of December 31, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+800) make them third-best in the NFL.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Bills games went over the point total.

On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills posted a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last season.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Matt Milano amassed three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

