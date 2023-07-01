Could the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +20000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brad Marchand's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Brad Marchand will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Brad Marchand 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:36 588:17 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.5 14 Points 0.9 27 Hits 0.9 28 Takeaways 0.5 16 Giveaways 1.0 29 Penalty Minutes 1.1 33

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Brad Marchand's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.