Saturday, Caleb Hamilton and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 25 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-2.

Caleb Hamilton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Caleb Hamilton At The Plate (2022)

Hamilton hit .056 with a home run and four walks.

In one of 11 games last season, Hamilton had a hit, but it was just one in that game.

He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, going deep in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Hamilton had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.

He scored four times last season in 11 games (36.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Caleb Hamilton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 8 .167 AVG .000 .167 OBP .250 .667 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

