Caleb Hamilton Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday, Caleb Hamilton and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 25 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-2.
Caleb Hamilton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Caleb Hamilton At The Plate (2022)
- Hamilton hit .056 with a home run and four walks.
- In one of 11 games last season, Hamilton had a hit, but it was just one in that game.
- He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, going deep in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Hamilton had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
- He scored four times last season in 11 games (36.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Caleb Hamilton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|.167
|AVG
|.000
|.167
|OBP
|.250
|.667
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
