Charlie McAvoy 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Charlie McAvoy is +3000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's top defenseman. For more stats and information on this Boston Bruins player, continue reading.
Charlie McAvoy's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)
Charlie McAvoy 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Time on Ice
|18:59
|531:40
|Goals
|0.1
|3
|Assists
|0.6
|16
|Points
|0.7
|19
|Hits
|1
|29
|Takeaways
|0.2
|5
|Giveaways
|0.7
|20
|Penalty Minutes
|0.8
|23
Charlie McAvoy's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
