Chris Board: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Chris Board and the New England Patriots opening the year with a bout against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Chris Board Injury Status
Board is currently not on the injury report.
Chris Board 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|12 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Chris Board 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
