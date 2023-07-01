The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .234.
  • In 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Arroyo has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.224 AVG .243
.274 OBP .260
.403 SLG .351
8 XBH 6
2 HR 1
10 RBI 8
17/4 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.
