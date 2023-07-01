The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi

SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .234.

In 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Arroyo has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .224 AVG .243 .274 OBP .260 .403 SLG .351 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 17/4 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0

