The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Christian Barmore and the New England Patriots opening the year with a tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Christian Barmore Injury Status

Barmore is currently not listed as injured.

Christian Barmore 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Patriots Players

Christian Barmore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Steelers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

