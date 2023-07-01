The Chicago Cubs (38-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-42) square off on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (9-5) for the Cubs and Tanner Bibee (4-2) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-5, 2.47 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (4-2, 3.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (9-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 2.47, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Stroman has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

Bibee has collected four quality starts this season.

Bibee will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.