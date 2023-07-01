With +3000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Dalton Kincaid is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (11th-best odds in NFL).

Dalton Kincaid 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Dalton Kincaid Insights

The Bills threw the ball on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. Their offense was fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Buffalo averaged 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season (seventh in NFL), and it gave up 214.6 passing yards per game (15th) on defense.

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

