Dalton Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills will play the New York Jets at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11 of the 2023 campaign. If you're seeking Kincaid's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Kincaid has racked up 197 yards over his last three outings (65.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 balls on 24 targets.

Dalton Kincaid Injury Status

Kincaid is currently not listed as injured.

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 51 TAR, 45 REC, 390 YDS, 2 TD

Dalton Kincaid Fantasy Insights

Kincaid has compiled 49 fantasy points in 2023 (5.4 per game), which ranks him 12th at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 142 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Kincaid has put up 29.7 fantasy points (9.9 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 20 catches for 197 yards and two TDs.

Kincaid has posted 39.1 fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 30 passes on 34 targets for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Kincaid's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, as he put up 12.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Dalton Kincaid delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.3 points) in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, hauling in two balls for three yards.

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1

