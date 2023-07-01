Dane Jackson is set to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills match up with the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Dane Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently not on the injury report.

Dane Jackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 57 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 12 Pass Def.

Dane Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 2 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 4 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 9 @Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.0 1.0 4 1 2 Week 11 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 2 Week 15 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Divisional Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

