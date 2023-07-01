The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Deonte Harris and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a bout against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Deonte Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently listed as active.

Is Harris your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Deonte Harris 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 2 REC, 13 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Harris and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deonte Harris Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points -0.70 781 307 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 36.10 303 119 2023 ADP - 443 150

Other Bills Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Deonte Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 1 1 4 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 1 1 9 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.