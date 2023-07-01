DeVante Parker: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
DeVante Parker is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
DeVante Parker Injury Status
Parker is currently not listed as injured.
DeVante Parker 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|47 TAR, 31 REC, 539 YDS, 3 TD
DeVante Parker Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|71.90
|188
|60
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.98
|192
|69
|2023 ADP
|-
|267
|93
DeVante Parker 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|10
|5
|156
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|2
|2
|24
|1
|Week 6
|@Browns
|6
|4
|64
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|5
|3
|68
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|4
|4
|80
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|7
|6
|79
|2
