At +25000, Ezekiel Elliott is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 113th-best in the NFL.

Ezekiel Elliott 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 113th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Ezekiel Elliott Insights

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

The Patriots threw the ball on 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. Their offense was 17th in the NFL in points scored.

New England compiled 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked sixth on the other side of the ball with 105.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (76th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (19th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (76th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (113th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (113th in NFL) Ezekiel Elliott +25000 (113th in NFL)

