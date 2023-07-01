Ezekiel Elliott is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the New England Patriots clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status

Elliott is currently listed as active.

Is Elliott your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Ezekiel Elliott NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 231 CAR, 876 YDS (3.8 YPC), 12 TD 23 TAR, 17 REC, 92 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Elliott and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 168.80 47 17 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 95.12 163 46 2023 ADP - 121 43

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 10 52 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 Bengals 15 53 0 1 -4 0 Week 3 @Giants 15 73 1 1 2 0 Week 4 Commanders 19 49 0 2 32 0 Week 5 @Rams 22 78 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 13 81 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Lions 15 57 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15 42 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Giants 16 92 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Colts 17 77 1 3 14 0 Week 14 Texans 15 62 1 3 19 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 16 58 1 2 13 0 Week 16 Eagles 16 55 1 1 6 0 Week 17 @Titans 19 37 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 8 10 0 0 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 13 27 0 1 9 0 Divisional @49ers 10 26 0 2 7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.