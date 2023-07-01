Gabriel Davis is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Gabriel Davis? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Gabriel Davis 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Gabriel Davis Insights

Last season Davis got 93 targets and turned them into 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven TDs (55.7 yards per tilt).

The Bills, who were fourth in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.

Buffalo averaged 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it seventh in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 15th, allowing 214.6 passing yards per contest.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.