The 2023 season kicks off for Ja'Whaun Bentley when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury Status

Bentley is currently listed as active.

Is Bentley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Ja'Whaun Bentley 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 122 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Bentley and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Patriots Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Dolphins 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Bears 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 9 Colts 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 11 Jets 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.