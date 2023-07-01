Jabrill Peppers: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Jabrill Peppers and the New England Patriots opening the year with a game versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jabrill Peppers Injury Status
Peppers is currently listed as active.
Jabrill Peppers 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|52 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Jabrill Peppers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
