James Cook: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
James Cook is ready to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills collide with the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
James Cook Injury Status
Cook is currently listed as active.
James Cook 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|89 CAR, 507 YDS (5.7 YPC), 2 TD
|32 TAR, 21 REC, 180 YDS, 1 TD
James Cook Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|84.70
|168
|42
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|146.32
|73
|27
|2023 ADP
|-
|74
|31
James Cook 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|11
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|1
|3
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|4
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|5
|35
|0
|1
|41
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|4
|15
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|11
|86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|2
|4
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|14
|64
|0
|6
|41
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|5
|34
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|11
|99
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|9
|45
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|12
|39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
