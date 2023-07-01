In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman is currently +550 -- see below for more stats and information.

Jeremy Swayman's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)

Jeremy Swayman 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 15
Goaltending Record -- 9-1-4
Shots Against 14.97 449
Goals Against 2.06 30
Saves 13.97 419
Save % -- 0.933 (2nd)

Jeremy Swayman's Next Game

