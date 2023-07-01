Jeremy Swayman 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman is currently +550 -- see below for more stats and information.
Jeremy Swayman's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)
Jeremy Swayman 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|15
|Goaltending Record
|--
|9-1-4
|Shots Against
|14.97
|449
|Goals Against
|2.06
|30
|Saves
|13.97
|419
|Save %
|--
|0.933 (2nd)
Jeremy Swayman's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
