Jordan Phillips: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jordan Phillips is ready to take the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills square off against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Jordan Phillips Injury Status
Phillips is currently not on the injury report.
Jordan Phillips 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|20 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Jordan Phillips 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Rams
|1.5
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
