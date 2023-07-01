Jordan Poyer: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Jordan Poyer Injury Status
Poyer is currently not on the injury report.
Is Poyer your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Jordan Poyer NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jordan Poyer 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|63 Tackles (4 for loss), 0 Sacks, 4 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Rep Poyer and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jordan Poyer 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Rams
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Jets
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.