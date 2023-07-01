Josh Allen is +1600 to capture the MVP award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are sixth-best in the NFL.

Josh Allen 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1600 6th Bet $100 to win $1,600

Josh Allen Insights

Allen has thrown for 2,423 yards (269.2 per game), completing 71.3% of his throws, with 18 TDs and nine INTs.

He has contributed on the ground too, with 233 yards (25.9 per game) on 44 carries and six TDs.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this year and are third in the NFL in scoring.

Offensively, Buffalo has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by averaging 262.1 per game. The Bills rank 14th on defense (219.6 passing yards allowed per game).

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +3500 (5th in NFL) Josh Allen +1600 (6th in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (11th in NFL) James Cook +15000 (48th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (92nd in NFL)

