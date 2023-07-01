Josh Allen: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a tilt against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Josh Allen Injury Status
Allen is currently listed as active.
Is Allen your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Josh Allen 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|359-for-567 (63.3%), 4,283 YDS (7.6 YPA), 35 TD, 14 INT
|124 CAR, 762 YDS, 7 TD
Rep Allen and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Josh Allen Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|395.52
|2
|2
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|365.85
|1
|1
|2023 ADP
|-
|18
|2
Other Bills Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Josh Allen 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|26
|31
|297
|3
|2
|10
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|26
|38
|317
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|42
|63
|400
|2
|0
|8
|47
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|19
|36
|213
|1
|1
|11
|70
|1
|Week 5
|Steelers
|20
|31
|424
|4
|1
|5
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|27
|40
|329
|3
|0
|12
|32
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|13
|25
|218
|2
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|18
|34
|205
|0
|2
|9
|86
|2
|Week 10
|Vikings
|29
|43
|330
|1
|2
|6
|84
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|18
|27
|197
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|24
|42
|253
|2
|1
|10
|78
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|22
|33
|223
|2
|0
|8
|20
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|16
|27
|147
|1
|0
|10
|47
|1
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|25
|40
|304
|4
|0
|10
|77
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|15
|26
|172
|2
|2
|6
|41
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|19
|31
|254
|3
|1
|9
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|23
|39
|352
|3
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|25
|42
|264
|0
|1
|8
|26
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.