Justin Thomas will take to the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,370-yard course with $8,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Thomas at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Justin Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished better than par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Thomas has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Thomas has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Thomas has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -6 279 0 17 3 5 $6.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Thomas has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,385 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be at 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Thomas shot better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Thomas carded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Thomas carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Thomas' 14 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Thomas posted a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Thomas finished the Travelers Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Thomas finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +1600

