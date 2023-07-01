Khalil Shakir is ready to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills match up with the New York Jets in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Khalil Shakir Injury Status

Shakir is currently not on the injury report.

Khalil Shakir 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 20 TAR, 10 REC, 161 YDS, 1 TD

Khalil Shakir Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 24.10 332 125 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 49.32 269 104 2023 ADP - 263 91

Other Bills Players

Khalil Shakir 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 2 2 23 0 Week 5 Steelers 5 3 75 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 8 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 2 1 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 14 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 18 Patriots 2 1 28 0 Wild Card Dolphins 5 3 51 0 Divisional Bengals 2 2 40 0

