Kyle Allen's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

Kyle Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently not listed as injured.

Is Allen your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Kyle Allen 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 46-for-78 (59.0%), 416 YDS (5.3 YPA), 2 TD, 4 INT 6 CAR, 13 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Allen and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Allen Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 15.94 385 54 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 11.93 465 64 2023 ADP - 735 84

Other Bills Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kyle Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 12 @Dolphins 26 39 215 1 2 4 12 0 Week 13 Browns 20 39 201 1 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.