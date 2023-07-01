Latavius Murray: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Latavius Murray's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.
Latavius Murray Injury Status
Murray is currently not on the injury report.
Latavius Murray 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|171 CAR, 760 YDS (4.4 YPC), 6 TD
|35 TAR, 27 REC, 132 YDS, 0 TD
Latavius Murray Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|127.20
|95
|31
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|40.41
|283
|73
|2023 ADP
|-
|285
|78
Other Bills Players
Latavius Murray 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Vikings
|11
|57
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|66
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|8
|24
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|14
|46
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|9
|24
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|17
|49
|1
|4
|23
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|13
|92
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|17
|47
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|8
|32
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|24
|130
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|8
|34
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|12
|56
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|15
|103
|1
|1
|15
|0
