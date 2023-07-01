In Week 17 of the 2023 season, Marco Wilson and the New England Patriots will meet the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Marco Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not listed as injured.

Marco Wilson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 52 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Marco Wilson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 2 Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

