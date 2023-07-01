Netherlands Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
The Netherlands is +250 to win Group E of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +1600 to win the tournament).
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Netherlands: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+1600
|8
|2
|Odds to Win Group E
|+250
|11
|2
Netherlands: Last World Cup Performance
The team's leading scorer at the most recent World Cup, with three goals, was Vivianne Miedema. Lieke Martens added two goals.
Bet on Netherlands to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Netherlands: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Portugal
|July 23
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|United States
|July 26
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|August 1
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Netherlands Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Dominique Janssen
|28
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Merel van Dongen
|30
|4
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Lynn Wilms
|22
|5
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Stefanie van der Gragt
|30
|3
|FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden)
|Aniek Nouwen
|24
|2
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Caitlin Dijkstra
|24
|15
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Daphne van Domselaar
|23
|16
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Jacintha Weimar
|25
|1
|Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
|Lize Kop
|25
|-
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Lieke Martens
|30
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Jill Baijings
|22
|-
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Katja Snoeijs
|26
|17
|Everton FC (England)
|Wieke Kaptein
|17
|-
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Victoria Pelova
|24
|12
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Sherida Spitse
|33
|8
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Jackie Groenen
|28
|14
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Renate Jansen
|32
|13
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Danielle van de Donk
|31
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Jill Roord
|26
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Damaris Egurrola
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Kerstin Casparij
|22
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Lineth Beerensteyn
|26
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Esmee Brugts
|19
|22
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.