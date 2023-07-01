The Chiefs are -450 to make the playoffs, starting their road to the 2024 Super Bowl -- those are the best odds in the league.

Odds to Make Playoffs

Odds to Make Playoffs Chiefs -450 Eagles -425 49ers -425 Bengals -285 Bills -240 Cowboys -215 Jaguars -195 Saints -180 Ravens -165 Lions -165 Jets -130 Chargers -120 Seahawks -120 Dolphins -110 Vikings +100 Falcons +105 Browns +120 Steelers +135 Bears +160 Giants +160 Packers +180 Broncos +180 Panthers +210 Patriots +250 Titans +250 Commanders +300 Rams +300 Raiders +360 Colts +360 Buccaneers +360 Texans +475 Cardinals +1100

Division Winning Odds

AFC East : Bills (+120) Dolphins (+300) Patriots (+800) Jets (+270)

AFC North : Ravens (+220) Bengals (+150) Browns (+425) Steelers (+450)

AFC South : Texans (+800) Colts (+550) Jaguars (-165) Titans (+425)

AFC West : Broncos (+550) Chiefs (-165) Chargers (+340) Raiders (+1200)

NFC East : Cowboys (+190) Giants (+850) Eagles (-125) Commanders (+1200)

NFC North : Bears (+425) Lions (+130) Packers (+475) Vikings (+250)

NFC South : Falcons (+215) Panthers (+400) Saints (+120) Buccaneers (+800)

NFC West: Cardinals (+2500) Rams (+1000) 49ers (-160) Seahawks (+195)

