At +6600 as of December 31, the New England Patriots aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England compiled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.

Last season the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

Matthew Judon delivered 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

