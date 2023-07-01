Pharaoh Brown: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Pharaoh Brown's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Pharaoh Brown Injury Status
Brown is currently not on the injured list.
Pharaoh Brown 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|20 TAR, 12 REC, 117 YDS, 0 TD
Pharaoh Brown Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|11.70
|412
|79
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|113
|2023 ADP
|-
|761
|118
Pharaoh Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Colts
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|5
|2
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|11
|0
