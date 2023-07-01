Poona Ford's 2023 season begins on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is slated for 8:15 PM ET.

Poona Ford Injury Status

Ford is currently not on the injured list.

Poona Ford 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Poona Ford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1.0 3.0 5 0 1 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 Giants 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

